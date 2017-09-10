Gardai launch investigation into suspected hit and run incident in Edgeworthstown

A 27-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital this morning after being knocked down in a suspected hit and run incident in Edgeworthstown.

The man sustained serious injuries after being knocked down at around 2:30am.

Gardai confirmed to the Leader that the car, involved in the incident, failed to remain at the scene.

The injured man was taken to hospital in Mullingar where his injuries were described as serious.

Gardai have launched an investigation and have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Granard Gardai Station (043) 6686512.