Health Minister to visit Longford tomorrow

Minister for Health Simon Harris will be the second high profile Fine Gael politician to visit the county in a matter of days on Monday when he undertakes a tour of St Joseph's Care Centre.

Mr Harris is scheduled to take a closer look at the Dublin Road facility following repeated requests from local councillors Micheal Carrigy and Peggy Nolan.

It's also anticipated that the Health Minister will visit Dr Padraig McGarry's primary care clinic in Longford town.

Mr Harris' anticipated visit comes hot on the heels of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's appearance at a sod turning ceremony at the proposed Center Parcs holiday village in Ballymahon.

That came on Friday with full details displayed on this website and extensive coverage also due to be carried in next week's Longford Leader.