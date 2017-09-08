‘Sad day for Edgeworthstown’ as Ulster Bank closes

The Ulster Bank branch in Edgeworthstown will close it doors for the last time this evening.

The bank which has been part of the fabric of the mid Longford town for over 100 years is closing down with the loss of a number of jobs.

Local area representative, Cllr Paul Ross (FG) said it was a sad day for the town, but he remains hopeful that the ATM service will be retained.

“It is a very sad day for this town,” added Cllr Ross.

“There is a huge air of disappointment over the closure especially in light of the fact that when the branch closed in Granard, Ulster Bank assured us at the time that Edgeworthstown was safe.”

In a statement to the Leader, Ulster Bank confirmed this afternoon that ATM services would remain in Edgeworthstown and a mobile banking service would be provided to the people of the area on three days per week including Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“Ulster Bank said they were committed to retaining the ATM service here and we are holding them to that,” Cllr Ross continued.

“This closure will have a huge impact on this town and all the people that work and live here.

“Now they will go to other towns like Longford and Mullingar and that will affect trade.”

