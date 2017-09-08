UPDATE: Support and donations flood in for Ballymahon doctor

A plea for help raising funds for lifesaving treatment in Russia has been met with floods of support for Ballymahon doctor Laura Noonan and her family.

Laura's husband, Archie O'Connor, set up a GoFundMe campaign last Sunday, finally going public with Laura's illness, much to his wife's trepidation.

The family was nervous about asking for help, not sure that the attempt to raise funds would work, and assuming they would reach nowhere near their target of €70,000 for lifesaving treatment in Russia.

But support came flooding in from Laura's patients, relatives of patients, friends, family and kind strangers, with almost €57,000 raised by more than 1,200 people in the past five days.

The family is overwhelmed with the kindness people have shown them, and are hoping these generous donations will give Laura a second chance at a normal life.

In an update on the GoFundMe page yesterday, Archie stated that it has been a "rollercoaster" week.

"The initial trepidation about people learning about Laura's illness, the highs of seeing how much support we have behind us and our target seeming attainable, the lows of the reality of why we are doing this and the road ahead," he said.

"This page isn't for fun. This page isn't a popularity contest. This page is an attempt to find a very real solution to the serious problem we face.

"Seeing Laura tonight, exhausted but with something I haven't seen for a while in her, hope, makes it all worthwhile and we have you all to thank from the bottom of our hearts.

"We will never physically be able to repay each of you individually but after this treatment we will live each day to it's fullest, offer help to those who need it and remind our daughter that because of all the good people in this world her mother was given a second chance."

The family is still aiming to raise a minimum of €13,000 more to get to Russia. If you have been touched by Laura's story, you can donate at Laura's Russian Lifeline.

Pictured above: Laura Noonan with her daughter, Freya Lilly. The image was posted on the family's GoFundMe page, with the caption "worth fighting for".