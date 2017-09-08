Longford People of the Year awards

The awards provide the community with the opportunity to honour individuals that have made lasting and inspirational contributions or whose achievements in themselves have been worthy of recognition.

The recipient of the overall award last year was Victor Connell, the disability campaigner from Killoe.

Edgeworthstown native, Noel Greene, is the Community fundraising organiser for Midlands Simon and as the deadline for nominations for this year’s award winners looms closer, he told the Leader: “Our work in Longford would not be possible without the support of the community and the awards represent a great opportunity to recognise the achievements of community leaders.”

He added: “When the deadline for entries closes on September 8, the adjudicating panel will sit down and look at all the nominations and I certainly don’t envy their job because there are some outstanding nominations from right across the county.”

At any one time Midlands Simon are working with over fifty people in Co Longford as the homelessness crisis worsens.

Right now they are working with 13 families and 31 children. They are fortunate in Longford to have the support of the community; Longford Council and the HSE. This has ensured that Midlands Simon are able to intervene and successfully support people to have a home of their own.

The gala awards night will take place in the Longford Arms Hotel on Friday, October 13 and it promises to be a great night’s entertainment as the county comes together to celebrate real heroes.

If you would like to book tickets for the night or come on board as a sponsor then get in touch with Noel Greene on 087 961 5766