First day back at school for Longford children

Photographs were taken by parents, proud as punch; hugs were given and the children headed in to the national schools that would start off their educational careers and become huge parts of their lives for the next eight years.

For St Joseph's National School, the first day of school was extremely busy with approximately 100 junior infants starting at the school.

But despite the large number of new pupils, things went really well, according to Principal Órla Egan.

“The first day was great. We're delighted to have all the students back and we're delighted to welcome all of our new junior infants,” she said.

Another cause for delight is the new extension on the school, which houses the 100 junior infant pupils, who are split into five separate classes.

“We're delighted with the new extension. It's a big thing for us,” Ms Egan said, adding that it's great to have the brand new facility for the brand new pupils.

“We're delighted to be back at school after the summer and we're wishing all of the pupils a very happy year,” she concluded.

For Gaelscoil Longfoirt, this first day back at school was a very special one as, not only did the school take in new junior infant pupils, but Maynooth native Andree Nic Aonghusa started in her new role as Principal at the school.

“There was great excitement on the first day back for the Naíonáin Bheaga and all the pupils,” said Ms Nic Aonghusa.

“The Naíonáin Bheaga are settling in well and I'm delighted to be back in Gaelscoil Longfoirt.

“I received a warm welcome from all the staff, pupils and parents.” she concluded.