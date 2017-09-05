November trial date set for Longford trio charged in connection with alleged St Patrick's Day stabbing

A man and two juveniles charged in connection with the alleged stabbing of a man in Longford town on St Patrick's Day, have been sent forward for trial.

They are set to stand trial at Longford Circuit Court on November 14 2017 after being served with books of evidence at this morning's sitting of Longford District Court.

All three are charged with Section 4 assault , causing serious harm.

Conditional bail was granted to the two juveniles, while their 18-year-old co-accused was remanded in custody.

Presiding Judge Seamus Hughes issued each of the defendants with a formal alibi warning-that they must provide to the State within 14 days details of any alibi he intends to rely on in the course of his trial.

