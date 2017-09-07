Truck Run raises €9k for Longford Scuba Divers

On Saturday, August 26, the Kelly Family presented Co. Longford Scuba Diving Club with the proceeds of the Sean Kelly Junior Memorial Truck Run which took place in July.

Over €9,000 was raised in Sean Junior’s memory to support the voluntary work that the diving club are doing in the midlands region.

The event in July was a great success with over 100 trucks from the area taking part.

This support is a great tribute to Sean and a fitting testament to his memory.

Sean died in a tragic drowning accident in 2009 and is remembered with great fondness by not only his family but also his wide circle of friends and colleagues in the trucking industry.

Sean Junior worked for ProTrans for a number of years as does his father Sean.

Trucks were a huge part of Sean Junior’s life and he had great friends among the truckers and the also McGrath Family from ProTrans.

Sean’s parents, Sean and Myra Kelly and his sisters, Martina, Lorraine, Ashling and Lisa together with their friends organised the convoy to start at the Scuba Divers Clubhouse.

The Longford Scuba Divers Search and Recovery trained divers are part of a voluntary response team that work with the Coast Guard and An Garda Siochana to assist with searches in the midlands and also the coastal region.

The money donated to them in Sean Junior’s memory will be used to support the essential service they provide in Co. Longford and our wider community.

The Club would like to thank everyone involved in this great event, the organisers and the many people who contributed their time for stewarding and marshalling, individuals who made donations and also the businesses for their support and donations of raffle prizes.

A most important word of thanks is due to the participants themselves – the trucking community of Longford and the midlands region.

Their efforts in fundraising for Longford Scuba Divers Search and Recovery fund are very much appreciated.