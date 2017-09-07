Longford fishmonger in running for national recognition

A Longford based fishmonger has been shortlisted to win a national title recognising excellence in her profession.

For the second consecutive year, Katarina Curmova from Dunnes Stores in Longford has been named along with seven other finalists hoping to be selected as Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) Young Fishmonger 2018.

Katarina is originally from Slovakia and has been living in Ireland for the last eight years.

She joined Dunnes Stores four years ago and this was her first experience working for a large food retailer.

Katarina really enjoys working in the fish department as she gets to express her artistic side through her counter displays and she also helps a lot of customers with their seafood choices.

Katarina believes the counter presentation is very important to drive sales

“A well displayed counter will attract customers as it is a well-known fact that we eat with our eyes,” she said.

