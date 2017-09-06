Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois Francis Duffy attends meeting with Leo Varadkar

Bishop Francis Duffy of Ardagh & Clonmacnois was among a delegation representing bishops and officials from the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference that met with An Taoiseach, Mr Leo Varadkar TD and ministers at Government Buildings, Dublin last Thursday.

It was the first such meeting to take place under the Church-State structured dialogue process with Mr Varadkar as Taoiseach. For more see Local News on www.longfordleader.ie