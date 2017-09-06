'There was murder in his eyes,' says Longford stabbing victim

A mother of five has told how she thought she was going to be killed when falling victim to a violent attack and stabbing incident in Longford town last week.

Elisha Nugent sustained four stab wounds to the head and neck area during the assault which took place in full view of her two children at the entrance to Longford Post Office last Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with the Longford Leader this week, Ms Nugent said she had been waiting just inside the doors of the post office at around 4pm when her attacker appeared out of nowhere.

“I was waiting inside the door as my boyfriend was in collecting his payment,” she recalled.

“My two kids were with me and then he (attacker) just came at me and tried to cut my face.”

In a desperate bid to protect herself, the Longford mother said she somehow managed to grab hold of the knife and deflect it away from her face.

It was at that stage Elisha claims she suffered a punch to the face, pushing her backwards as her assailant reigned down blows with the knife to her head.

Elisha was treated at the scene by paramedics and later transferred to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar where she was later discharged from.

Sitting poker faced and still visibly shaken up by her ordeal, Elisha said she was fully convinced she was going to die.

“He didn’t talk or nothing,” she said.

“There was murder in his eyes.

“It was like he just wanted to murder me.

“His eyes kept bulging every time he was attacking me.

“At that moment in time I thought that this is it, this is my last day alive and that I am going to be murdered in front of my children.”

A man in his 20s was arrested after presenting himself voluntarily to gardaí less than 24 hours later.

He has since been released without charge, while gardaí work on compiling a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Having given a statement to gardaí, Elisha said she was very much at a loss as to why she had been targeted, insisting her attack was not linked to a Traveller or family feud.

Asked how she felt towards her aggressor, Elisha gave an impassioned stare, saying all she wanted was for justice to take its course.

“I can never forgive them,” she candidly stated, adding her two children who witnessed the incident had been left psychologically damaged.

“He could have murdered me, but he has me and my children scarred for life.

“I will never get over this.

“Every time I close my eyes, I am reliving that day. My whole life just flashed in front of me and to see the look of horror in my children’s faces knowing that I could do nothing for them.

“I just want justice done. I want the likes of people like that to be taken off the street.”