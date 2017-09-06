Longford Cllr Peggy Nolan recovers from heart scare

Cllr Peggy Nolan has insisted she is in “flying form” as she continues to recover from a suspected heart attack this week.

The seasoned Fine Gael local politician was rushed to hospital last Tuesday after falling ill at her home in Longford town.

Cllr Nolan, who was tended to by ambulance staff at the scene, was quickly transported to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital.

Upon Cllr Nolan's arrival, a decision was swiftly taken to transfer her to St James' Hospital in Dublin.

It was there the much loved and deeply respected local politician had two stents inserted to aid her recovery.

As she continued her path back to health under the watchful eye of medics aligned to St James' Intensive Care Unit, by the weekend Cllr Nolan was back in Mullingar Hospital.

On Sunday, Cllr Nolan was deemed well enough to return home, leading to her formal discharge from hospital.

The news, which was first broken on the Leader's website, longfordleader.ie last Thursday prompted a huge reaction on various social media channels.

Many of Cllr Nolan's council colleagues were equally quick to pass on their support.

"I want to wish her the very best and see her back in the chamber as soon as she is fit to return," said fellow party member Cllr John Browne.

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock said he was shocked to hear of the news, saying the episode underlined the huge pressures attached to public representation.

"It came as an awful fright when I heard," he said.

"I was actually talking to Peggy myself yesterday and I am delighted she is, please God, going to be okay.

"It's certainly a worrying time and Peggy is such a hardworking councillor. It just goes to show you though just how stressful being a public representative is."

Her near neighbour, Cllr Mae Sexton was another to extend her best wishes, alongside similarly compassionate remarks from both Cllrs Seamus Butler and Cathaoirleach, Cllr Martin Mulleady.

"On behalf of the members of the council and staff of the council I wish Peggy a speedy recovery,” said Cllr Mulleady.

"I hope she is back on her feet soon and back fighting in the chamber because that is where everyone wants to see her.”

Reacting to those goodwill messages on Monday, Cllr Nolan said she was on the road to recovery and intended on penning a open thank you letter in response to those messages over the coming weeks.