Granard's Cnoc Mhuire kicks off school year in style

There was great excitement in Cnoc Mhuire, Granard on Thursday last with the presentaiton of the Jubilee Cup.

The Jubilee Cup is presented to the student who achieves the highest points in the Leaving Cert in Cnoc Mhuire.

This year saw some exceptional results in Cnoc Mhuire but one student, Elizabeth Larenz managed to achieve the maximum 625 points in the Leaving Cert.

Elizabeth managed this by obtaining the top H1 grade in French, German, Maths, Applied Maths, Chemistry and Physics.

Whilst a student in Cnoc Mhuire, Elizabeth was extremely hardworking, focused and diligent.

She was extremely popular amongst her fellow students and a most worthy winner of this award.

Elizabeth thanked her teachers for all their hard work and assistance in achieving these results and also offered some advice to the current leaving cert students.

She advised them of the importance of been organised but also the importance of keeping a healthy life balance by continuing other interests and maintaining a healthy social life with their friends.

Elizabeth is now moving to RWTH Aachen University in Germany where she plans to study Chemistry.

All in Cnoc Mhuire wish Elizabeth the best of luck in her studies in Germany and look forward to hearing from her in the future.

And, with the beginning of the academic year comes scores of new students embarking on the next stage of their educational journey.

Cnoc Mhuire Granard has seen a number of first year students walk through the school gates this year, including one rather large family.

Quads, Yanna, Jasmin, Sean and Fionn Hartin started at the school last week.

These four students are Cnoc Mhuire's second set of quads to begin their studies in the past number of years.

The first set of quads were Finousa, Padraig, Noel and Alphie Duffy, who have just completed their Junior Certificate exams and are starting the Senior Cycle in the school this year, while the Hartin quads start into the Junior Cycle.