Longford crime factions at war from marriage breakdown

A marriage break up and resulting social media flare-up has pitted two rivalling factions against one another in the latest feud related stand-off to hit the streets of Longford.

Gardaí are hoping an increasing number of patrols and stronger presence will keep a lid on a row which, in recent weeks, has threatened to boil over.

It comes after a man, linked to a well known local crime outfit, separated from his wife who is connected to a Traveller family from Longford town.

The break-up coincided in a string of comments being posted on Facebook, sparking an angry reaction from members of the woman’s family.

“They basically took exception to what had been put up,” said a well placed source.

That led to a number of windows being smashed at a house in Longford town while an attempt was also made to set fire to the property.

The Leader also understands gardaí are looking into claims a firearm may have been produced when members of the woman’s family confronted her former partner.

Gardaí have since carried out a number of patrols in the area in a bid to keep a lid on the escalating tensions between both parties.

A further factor in that decision is linked to the involvement of one of Longford’s most notorious drug dealers electing to side with the family of the woman concerned.

“Things are a little bit open at the minute,” said the source.

“We are putting patrols out and about and keeping an eye on certain houses.”

Details of the latest feud related impasse to emerge locally comes hot on the heels of an alleged stabbing incident in Longford town last week.

A woman, and young mother in her 30s, was assaulted close to Longford Post Office last Wednesday.

Though gardaí are treating both incidents as being unconnected, they are satisfied each contains elements of cross family feuding.