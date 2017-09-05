Teenage pair to be served with book of evidence today over Longford St Patrick's Day stabbing

Two juveniles charged in connection with the stabbing of a man in Longford town on St Patrick's Day are to be served with a book of evidence today.

The pair, who are aged 17 and 15 and cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to be brought before a sitting of Longford District Court later this morning.

They, together with a third man, were initially charged with a Section 3 assault causing harm under the auspices of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Back in July, the Leader revealed how the DPP had given the go-ahead to raise all three charges to a more acute Section 4 assault causing serious harm.

Their co-accused, an 18-year-old man from Longford town, was served with a book of evidence in relation to the same incident in June.

