Teenage pair to be served with book of evidence today over Longford St Patrick's Day stabbing
The scene of an alleged stabbing which occurred in Longford town on St Patrick's Day.
Two juveniles charged in connection with the stabbing of a man in Longford town on St Patrick's Day are to be served with a book of evidence today.
The pair, who are aged 17 and 15 and cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to be brought before a sitting of Longford District Court later this morning.
They, together with a third man, were initially charged with a Section 3 assault causing harm under the auspices of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.
Back in July, the Leader revealed how the DPP had given the go-ahead to raise all three charges to a more acute Section 4 assault causing serious harm.
Their co-accused, an 18-year-old man from Longford town, was served with a book of evidence in relation to the same incident in June.
For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on