Varadkar to turn sod on Center Parcs Longford Forest on Friday

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to visit the site of Center Parcs' proposed €233m Longford Forest in Ballymahon on Friday, it has been announced.

Mr Varadkar is scheduled to turn the sod on the 395 acre site on foot of an invitation from Longford-Westmeath TD Peter Burke.

Later that evening, the Fine Gael leader will be handing out trophies to winning connections of horses that are expected to line out at Kilbeggan Racecourse.

For more on this story, follow longfordleader.ie