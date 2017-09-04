Longford Cllr Peggy Nolan discharged from hospital after heart scare

Cllr Peggy Nolan has been released from hospital after getting the all-clear from doctors to continue her recovery at home.

The experienced Fine Gael local politician suffered a suspected heart attack last Tuesday at her home in Longford town.

Cllr Nolan was rushed to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital before later being transferred to St James' Hospital in Dublin.

After spending two days in intensive care, Cllr Nolan was moved back to Mullingar until a decision was taken yesterday (Sunday) by medics to formally discharge her.

The news, which was broken on this website last Thursday prompted a huge reaction on various social media channels.

Many of Cllr Nolan's council colleagues were equally quick to pass on their support.

"On behalf of the members of the council and staff of the council I wish Peggy a speedy recovery.

"I hope she is back on her feet soon and back fighting in the chamber because that is where everyone wants to see her," said Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Mulleady.

