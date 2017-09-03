John Major to travel to Longford next year in special tribute to 'peacemaker' Albert Reynolds

Former British Prime Minister John Major will visit Longford next year for an event to mark the lasting contribution made by the late Albert Reynolds to the Northern Ireland Peace Process.

The Leader has learned that the former Conservative leader has agreed to partake in the special tribute to his long time friend early next year.

Details surrounding the finer points of the occasion have yet to be signed off on, but it's believed a date of early next year is close to being agreed.

The event is being driven by Fianna Fail who, along with its Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Mulleady, hold the balance of power in Longford County Council.

