Longford homeowners urged to be vigilant over bogus HSE callers

Households across the northern half of County Longford have been advised to be on their guard amid reports fraudsters posing as HSE workers are targeting homes and private residences.

The warning was issued following reports a number of homesteads have fallen foul of the scam in recent days.

In a message carried on its own Facebook page, Mullinalaghta Text Alert advised to exercise caution when opening their doors to unannounced callers.

"Householders, please be vigilant for two people posing as HSE workers calling to houses," read the post, while cautioning homeowners to always request official identication.

The issue has since been passed on to gardai who are now said to be investigating the matter.

