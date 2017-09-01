Boost for motorists as Longford County Council re-opens busy road

Motorists looking to access one of Longford's busiest roads can now do so after a decision was taken to introduce traffic lights while repair works continue.

The R198 between Carriglass and Longford has been closed to traffic for the past number of weeks to allow for work on a water pipeline to be carried out.

Diversions via the N4 followed, sparking calls from a number of local politicians to try and re-open the road to appease disgruntled motorists.

It would seem those pleas have been heeded after Longford County Council announced this lunchtime of its plans to do just that, subject to traffic lights being put in place.

"Water main rehabilitation works are continuing on the R198 from Abbotts to the Carriglass Roundabout," a statement to the Leader read this afternoon.

"However, the road is now re-opened to traffic with traffic lights in place."

The council have, however, advised drivers to allow for delays to their journeys during this time.

You may also be interested in reading:

Busy Longford road to close next week for resurfacing works