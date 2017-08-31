Man detained over alleged stabbing of Longford woman

A man in his being questioned by detectives this afternoon over the alleged stabbing of a woman in Longford town yesterday.

The man, who is in his 20s, is believed to have voluntarily contacted gardaí earlier today.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

It's believed the man, who has connections to north Longford is known to the woman who was injured as a result of yesterday's incident.

She was taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital after being allegedly assaulted close to Longford Post Office.

The woman and young mother, who is in her early 30s, is recuperating at home after being released from hospital.

For more on this story, follow longfordleader.ie

You may also be interested in reading:

Assault of young mother in Longford linked to family feud

Longford Gardaí follow definite line of inquiry after woman is assaulted in broad daylight