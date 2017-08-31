Assault of young mother in Longford linked to family feud

Gardaí believe the alleged stabbing of a young woman in Longford town yesterday afternoon is linked to a family related feud.

The woman, who is in her 30s, sustained a number of wounds to the back of her head and neck area during an assault close to Longford Post Office at around 4pm yesterday.

She was tended to by ambulance personnel at the scene and later brought to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for treatment to what were described as "non life threatening injuries".

As revealed by the Leader yesterday, gardaí have already managed to establish a definite line of inquiry in relation to the incident.

Part of that belief is based on suspicions the main suspect, a male, is both known and related to the victim.

The Leader also understands he originally hails from the northern half of the county.

No arrests have yet been made, but detectives are confident of making progress with their investigation over the coming days.

A further aid to that inquiry comes from the knowledge yesterday's incident might throw up key eye witness evidence given it took place in broad daylight and along one of Longford town's busiest thoroughfares.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.

