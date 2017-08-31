Longford County Councillor Peggy Nolan suffers suspected heart attack

Messages of support and goodwill are flooding in this morning for Cllr Peggy Nolan after the Fine Gael local politician recovers from a suspected heart attack.

The long standing councillor was rushed to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital on Tuesday before being transferred to St James' Hospital in Dublin.

Cllr Nolan is expected to be transferred back to Mullingar later today after spending the last two days in intensive care.

Her husband Paddy said Cllr Nolan was in "better form" this morning and responding to the care she was receiving from medics.

The Leader spoke to a number of her fellow colleagues this morning who have wished the hugely popular local politician a speedy recovery.

"I want to wish her the very best and see her back in the chamber as soon as she is fit to return," said fellow party member Cllr John Browne.

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock said he was shocked to hear of the news, saying the episode underlined the huge pressures attached to public representation.

"It came as an awful fright when I heard," he said.

"I was actually talking to Peggy myself yesterday and I am delighted she is, please God, going to be okay.

"It's certainly a worrying time and Peggy is such a hardworking councillor. It just goes to show you though just how stressful being a public representative is."

Fianna Fáil group leader Cllr Seamus Butler followed suit, passing on his best wishes to Cllr Nolan as did Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Mulleady.

The Drumlish based politician said the events of the past 48 hours underlined the irrelevance of politics when someone's health, let alone a deeply respected local councillor, was called into question.

"On behalf of the members of the council and staff of the council I wish Peggy a speedy recovery.

"I hope she is back on her feet soon and back fighting in the chamber because that is where everyone wants to see her