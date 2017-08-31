Appeal for information after 20 year old stabbed in Roscommon town

Gardaí have appealed for information following an assault in Roscommon town just after 11pm last night. Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident in a car park at rear a premises on Castle Street where a 20-year-old man had sustained apparent stab wounds.

The man was taken by Ambulance to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe. He condition is understood to be serious.The scene is currently preserved by investigating Garda for a forensic examination.

No arrests have been made to date and investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Castle Street area between to 10.30pm and 11.30pm to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Roscommon Town 090-6638300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.