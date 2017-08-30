Longford Gardaí follow definite line of inquiry after woman is assaulted in broad daylight

Gardai are following a definite line of inquiry after a woman was assaulted in Longford town earlier this afternoon.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was attacked by a male suspect close to Longford Post Office at around 4pm.

It's understood the woman, who is from Longford town, sustained a number of head wounds as a result of the incident and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

It's not clear what weapon was used during the incident, though a source has this evening informed the Leader that gardaí have not ruled out the possibility that a knife may have been produced.

The Leader also understands that the main suspect, is both known to gardaí and the victim concerned.

What's not clear however is the condition of the woman and whether she was hospitalised as a result.

For more on this story follow longfordleader.ie