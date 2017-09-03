Lanesboro man's parachute jump a ‘wonderful experience’

Lanesboro man Donal Chapman has lived with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) for over 20 years and he has been a wheelchair user for seven years approximately.

This year, he bravely decided to undertake a tandem parachute jump, with all funds going to the Longford Branch of Multiple Sclerosis and the total amount raised was €4,255.

The jump took place in Abbeyshrule Airfield on Sunday, July 16 and Donal described it as a wonderful experience and he expressed thanks to those who came to Abbeyshrule to support him.

Donal was overwhelmed by the very generous support and sponsorship he received.

He said, “Sincere thanks to the local businesses who sponsored me – Innis Ree Nursing Home, Lanesboro; Ballyleague Credit Union and Lough Ree Development Co-Op.”

He added, “Thanks to all the local businesses who generously took sponsorship cards and collected money on my behalf, namely Sile and Gary Mulvihill in The Local, Tom Rowan and Maggie in The Peer Inn, Orla O’Brien Chemist, Séan Mimnagh in the Shannon Grill, Joe & Martina O’Brien from the Corner shop, Sergeant Martina and Gardaí in Lanesboro Garda Station, Michael & Nancy Casserly, Anta & PJ O’Neill from the European diner, Mary Ghee in Lanesboro Post Office and the Manager and Staff of Bank of Ireland Ballymahon Branch.”

Donal reserved a special word of thanks for his god-mother Margie Connor and her family for their very generous donations and to his good friends, Dominic and Regina McGrath for taking sponsorship cards and for also sponsoring his jump.

All monies raised were presented to the Longford Branch of MS and Donal said the funds will be of great benefit to local MS patients. Since the presentation, he has also received more sponsorship so the total amount collected was €4,255.