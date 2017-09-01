Crowds expected to descend on Mohill on Sunday for Lough Rynn Harvest Festival and Vintage Day

It’s that time of year again when the Lough Rynn Harvest Festival and Vintage Day takes place and this year it will be held this Sunday, September 3.

This year sees the 23rd annual festival taking place and it promises to be packed full of all the old favourite exciting features and many new ones.

Back at its home venue, at the grounds of Lough Rynn Castle, Mohill the festival is the biggest of its kind in the northwest and attracts large crowds from a wide area.

It’s great family day out, with features of interest for all ages from the very young to the very old.

A Children’s Festival –

The shows and amusements for children at the festival are being added to and updated every year.

With magicians, puppetry, cartoon characters, amusements and..... yes , wait for it, this year a flea circus will join the long list of attractions.

Come along and see for yourself! There is more than enough to keep young eyes wide with wonder and excitement.

Mick Flavin & a Jiving Competition

Can you jive? Would you like to show off your jiving skills?

Well you can do just that on the festival dance floor this year where there will be a jiving demonstration AND a jiving competition.

Mick Flavin and his band are on the bandstand at Lough Rynn again this year, by popular demand.

There will be a large dance floor and, if last year is anything to go by, it will be hopping all afternoon.

Vintage Show and Craft Displays

The quality of the vintage that is on show at the Lough Rynn Harvest Festival is outstanding. Cars, motorcycles, tractors, stationery engines and autojumble - it’s all there to the delight of all the enthusiasts.

The masters of the old farmyard and farm kitchen crafts – the blacksmith, thresher, basket maker, butter and boxty maker, will once again display their skills for the enjoyment of young and old.



Sponsors

A festival of this size could not take place without the help of sponsors and the festival committee greatly appreciate the support received from local businesses.



Other Attractions

Large screen tv for the hurling final.

Full Bar facilities.

Country markets. Trade Stands. Dog Show - 1.30pm

Bonny Baby - 3.30pm

Large variety of food stands – café, country markets, Bar-B-Q, fastfood etc.

Miniature train for travel around venue. Plenty of seating. All-weather parking.

All weather venue.

Admission

Adults: €12

Students: €6

Children : Free

Start time: 12 noon.

For more infromation check out www.loughrynnvintage festival.ie or follow the festival on facebook for all the updates.