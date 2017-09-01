Colmcille Ploughing & Heritage Day on Sunday

Agriculture will be top of the bill in Colmcille this Sunday as the north Longford village rolls out its ever popular Ploughing and Heritage Day.

It's the nineteenth staging of an event which seems to get bigger and better with each passing year.

A major element of that success is the family feel focus committee members continually put front and centre with the event's organising.

This year's offering is no different with attractions and festivities for all the family to enjoy.

Among them is a car vintage display, penalty shoot out competition and the always entertaining sight of a ducking chair for those who want, or are perhaps deserving of, a soaking!

For those interested in catching a glimpse of rare and not so rare animals, the presence of Enniskillen based Corbally Mobile Fun Farm is an absolute must for spectators.

From miniature horses to zwartble sheep, giant rabbits and even chipmunks, there isn’t much the northern based farmstead leaves to chance for show enthusiasts.

And that’s before you even contemplate the likes of the more traditional vintage car displays, craft and trade stands, John Daly purebred dry stock, home baking, dog show as well as the always popular tractor, loy and horse ploughing exhibitions.

If all of those attractions have taken their toll, there is the added bonus of a hospitality tent where spectators can avail of a cup of tea or coffee and refreshments.

It all takes place this year on the welcoming surrounds of lands owned by Sean and Margo Campbell directly across from the well respected local family shop and butchers.

“Every year we try and go a step further,” said chairperson Micheal Shaughnessy.

To find out if those aspirations have been met, make Colmcille your number one port of call this Sunday.