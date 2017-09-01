Thieves will never get the better of Longford people

There was great excitement in Hibernian Court last Friday morning as sisters Irene Brady and Margaret Canning opened their pop-up charity shop.

The shop was initially planned for Ballymahon Street but it was raided by heartless thieves the previous Tuesday and virtually their entire stock stolen.

However thanks to Derek Fitzgerald from the nearby Courtyard Café a new location was found. Better than that though, the community rallied behind the ladies and they were inundated with stock for their shop.

At the opening Irene thanked all who rallied to support them and she vowed that the thieves would never get the better of the people of Longford.

The shop enjoyed brisk trade throughout last weekend.

Meanwhile pride of place in the shop was the wonderful and inspirational Madeline Canning, a familiar figure around town in her wheelchair.

She has suffered with cerebral palsy all her life and was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

She is being treated at Cavan Oncology Unit and together with her sister, Irene, decided to run the charity shop weekend to raise funds for the unit.

Madeline told the Longford Leader: “You play the hand you are dealt with in life and I just want to thank all the people who have supported us this week.”