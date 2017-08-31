Nominate your Longford Dentist of the Year

Longford people are invited to nominate their dentist or dental team for the ‘Sensodyne Sensitive Dentist of the Year Awards’ if they believe they have gone above and beyond normal patient care in treating them.

Patients who nominate a regional winning dentist or dental team will receive a gift of €500, while the patient who nominates the overall winner will receive a further €1,000.

The deadline for nominations which can be made at www.sensodynesensitivedentist.ie is midnight on Saturday, September 30.