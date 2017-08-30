'I did not deceive anybody', insists Longford motor dealer

A Co Longford motor dealer has insisted he did nothing wrong after an investigation by the consumer watchdog ruled a customer had been misled and key information omitted during the course of a prospective car sale.

John Duignan, of John Duignan Motors, Unit 7, New Townspark Industrial Estate, Longford was adjudged by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to have engaged in misleading commercial practices by omitting or concealing information relating to the sale of a motor vehicle.

The ruling, which was first carried on the Leader’s website, longfordleader.ie on Monday morning, related to the sale of a 2008 registered Ford Focus dating back to July 2015.

It found the Longford car dealer, after advertising the car for sale on donedeal.ie, had provided “unclear and ambigious” information concerning damage which had previously been caused to the vehicle through a time belt breakage or that repairs arising from such damage were required.

It also found the consumer was not made aware the vehicle was branded a ‘write-off’ after an insurance claim had been made.

Despite opting against lodging an appeal within the specified 14 day period of a compliance notice being served, Mr Duignan has moved to contest the CCPC’s verdict in a bid to clear his name.

