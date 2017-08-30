Claims large swathes of Longford being left with no mobile phone coverage

Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy has criticised the Government for its failure to take action on addressing poor mobile phone coverage.

Deputy Troy said, “Mobile phone operators claim that 90% of the country is covered by their network. However the reality on the ground is that many communities across Longford and Westmeath have patchy mobile coverage and in some cases no coverage at all.

"Many parts of Longford and Westmeath have no mobile coverage at all, let alone 3G or 4G services.”

