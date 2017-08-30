Longford link to Miss Universe Ireland hopeful

A 20-year-old woman with connections to south Longford will participate in the Miss Universe Ireland competition at the Mansion House in Dublin later this week.

Hannah Hawkshaw (20) a native of Dublin is the granddaughter of Annie Smyth of Keenagh, Co Longford.

Next Thursday night she will take to the national stage where she will be sponsored by Swords Pavillion SC.

The singer/songwriter and fashion blogger says she tries to visit her grandmother as often as she can and travels to Longford on a regular basis.

It’s over a month ago now since the 20-year-old entered the competition and it is an event she is looking forward to participating in.

“I was pleasantly surprised to have been selected,” she smiled.

“I’m really looking forward to it now; it will be held in the Mansion House and there are 30 finalists in total.”

Through the pageant, the winner gets the opportunity to represent her country at Miss Universe.