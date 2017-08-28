Irish Cancer Society invites anyone affected by Cancer in Co Longford to its Annual Conference for Cancer Survivorship 2017

The Irish Cancer Society is inviting anyone affected by cancer in Co Longford to attend its annual free conference for cancer survivors and their families.

Entitled ‘Living Well with Cancer’ the event takes place during Cancer Week 2017 at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on September 29 and 30 next.

Up to 150,000 people are now living with or beyond cancer in Ireland and there is a growing need to understand the life changing implications a cancer diagnosis can bring.

“This two day event will see up to 800 cancer patients, survivors and their supporters travelling to Dublin from all over Ireland to attend the conference,” added Donal Buggy, Head of Services and Advocacy at the Irish Cancer Society.

“For the first time, as part of the overall conference, the Society will also offer a dedicated seminar aimed exclusively at those who have secondary or metastatic cancer called Living with Secondary Cancer – What Happens Now That It’s Back?”.

This tailor-made programme will address the specific psychological and quality of life needs of those with secondary cancer as well as offering an update on treatments and an overview of clinical trials.

“I am delighted to announce the details of our 24th annual conference, which is an essential part of the Society’s work,” continued Mr Buggy.

“It’s an opportunity to hear first-hand from cancer patients, survivors and their families and also to hear the expert views of our guest speakers.

“The conference allows us to share stories, learn about new issues and most importantly, support each other in the process.”

For more information or to register to attend go to www.cancer.ie/livingwell2017 or call the Irish Cancer Society on 01 2310500.