Consumer regulator takes action against Longford motor dealer

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has released details of an enforcement action taken against a Longford based motor dealership.

A Longford based motor dealer engaged in misleading commercial practices by omitting or concealing information relating to the sale of a motor vehicle, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has found.

Details of the ruling and enforcement action taken against John Duignan, trading as “John Duignan Motors”, Unit 7, New Townspark Industrial Estate, Longford, Co. Longford were published this morning by the consumer watchdog.

Following an investigation, the CCPC found that Mr Duignan had engaged in a misleading commercial practice by omitting or concealing material information during the sale of a motor vehicle.

The CCPC is understood to have acted on foot of a complaint made by a consumer.

During the process of its investigation, the CCPC found Mr Duignan failed to provide necessary information relating to a broken timing belt and associated damages in a motor vehicle that was for sale.

The consumer, the CCPC ruled, was not informed that the vehicle had previously been the subject of an insurance claim and had been designated a ‘Category C’ write-off.

In a statement, the Commission said all traders should be aware of their responsibilities when selling second-hand vehicles.

"The CCPC is conducting unannounced inspections of motor garages across the country.

"Traders who are found to have misled consumers about vehicles they are selling, or who sell defective vehicles, are potentially in breach of consumer protection legislation and are liable to enforcement action, up to and including prosecution, by the CCPC.

"If anyone has information regarding a trader that they believe has provided false information about a motor vehicle’s condition or mileage, they should contact the CCPC’s consumer helpline on 1890 432 432 or visit www.ccpc.ie."