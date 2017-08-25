Great excitement in Longford as Charity Pop-up shop opens at Hibernian Court

There is great excitement in Hibernian Court, Longford town this morning as sisters Irene Brady and Margaret Canning open their pop-up charity shop.

The shop was initially planned for Ballymahon Street but it was raided by heartless thieves on Tuesday and virtually their entire stock stolen.

However thanks to Derek Fitzgerald from the nearby Courtyard Café a new location was found.

Better than that though the community rallied behind the ladies and they have been inundated with stock for their shop. It is packed full of unwanted gifts and new or nearly new clothes, toys, perfume sets and so much more.

At the opening this morning Irene thanked all who have rallied to support them and she vowed that the thieves would never get the better of the people of Longford.

There has been a brisk trade all morning and everybody is invited to drop into the shop which is open today and tomorrow, Saturday, August 26 from 10am.

Meanwhile pride of place in the shop is the wonderful and inspirational Madeline Canning, a familiar figure around town in her wheelchair. She has suffered with cerebral palsy all her life and was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She is being treated at Cavan Oncology Unit and together with her sister, Irene, decided to run the charity shop weekend to raise funds for the unit.

This morning Margaret told us: “You play the hand you are dealt with in life and I just want to thank all the people who have supported us this week.”

The nearby Courtyard Café have really rallied to the ladies aid and anybody who spends more than €5 in the shop gets a token for a free tea or coffee in the popular Longford town eatery.

Meanwhile Peter McKenna who runs the local children’s entertainment business, Fun 4 U, has kindly offered to come and provide music, balloon modelling from 11am until 2pm tomorrow, Saturday.

He has also confirmed that Mickey and Minnie will be flying over especially from Disney to support Madeline and Irene.

