Busy Longford road to close next week for resurfacing works

Longford County Council has announced plans to close the main N55 between Carrickboy and Ballymahon from next Monday to facilitate road resurfacing works.

The stretch of road, which is expected to be a prime access route to and from the proposed Center Parcs site, will remain closed until next Friday (September 1).

Motorists are likewise being advised of restrictions that have been put in place ahead of this weekend's 16th Pat the Baker Longford Marathon.

As such, Main Street, will be closed to traffic from 6am to 6pm on Sunday.

The Council have also confirmed that the main R194 Ballinalee Road is to remain closed until the end of September for the purposes of water pipeline rehabilitation works.

In the meantime, local diversions are in place as part of this arrangement.

They include a divertion via N4 to its junction with the R198 at Charlotte Brooke Roundabout. Motorists are advised to continue along the R198 to Drumlish before turning right onto L- 1055 and proceeding to its junction with the R194 at Doherty’s Cross.