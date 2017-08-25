Four man gang charged over alleged Newtownforbes Post Office raid to appear in court today

A gang of four men who allegedly broke into Newtownforbes Post Office earlier this month are scheduled to reappear in court later today.

It is the third time the quartet will have appeared before the courts following an incident at Bell's Shop, Newtownforbes, Longford on August 2.

The defendants, all of whom hail from the Ballyfermot and Clondalkin areas of Dublin, also stand accused of carrying out similar raids at a coffee shop in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Like an earlier court sitting held two weeks earlier, today's proceedings take place before a sitting of Harristown District Court.

