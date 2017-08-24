Get the raincoats out - this weekend is going to be a washout!

20 to 30 millimeters of rain is expected to fall in the north west tonight with heavy rain in many parts of the country forecast for the weekend.

Met Eireann has warned that country should expect “mixed and changeable” weather over the weekend as the nation braces itself for the downpours.

Some parts of the country will face heavy rain while a low pressure will descend over the north west.

There will be outbreaks of heavy rain throughout Ulster and Munster while parts of Leinster will remain dry with some sunny spells forecast.