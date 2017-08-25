Longford Marathon Preview: What to expect at this weekend's event

Here's what to expect:

Runners can collect their numbers on Saturday from 1pm to 6pm at in The Longford Arms Hotel. New entries will also be accepted.

There will be a free pasta party for runners in the Longford Arms from 4pm to 6pm. Entry is included in your registration fee and your ticket can be found in the goodie bag you will receive.

Number collection will re-open at 7am on Sunday.

There will be four races on the day: the marathon (26 miles), half-marathon (13 miles), ultra marathon (39 miles), and a 5K run. All will start and end on Main Street.

On Sunday at 8am, the marathon walkers, and participants in the ultra marathon will set off, followed at 9.45am by the wheelchair participants.

Runners in the marathon and half marathon will hit the road at 10am and those taking part in the 5k run will take off soon after.

The course will be well marked and each mile will be posted. There will be water stations every three miles.

The post-race party will kick off at 9.30pm on Sunday in the Longford Arms.

The marathon route will go from Longford town, to Tarmonbarry, Rooskey, Newtownforbes and back to Longford town.

Organisers are urging people to come along and cheer on the runners and anyone along the route is welcome to set up their own drink stations for runners passing by.

This willing to volunteer are welcome at a meeting in the Longford Arms at 8pm this Friday night.

For more information, see www.longfordmarathon.com.