Something for everyone at Colmcille Ploughing and Heritage Day

Now in its nineteenth year, and this year ably supported by main sponsors Joe and Kathleen Murtagh, it’s reasonable to assume this north Longford installment of agricultural excellence has everything one could desire in a spectacle that has steadily grown in prominence over the past two decades.

Part of that burgeoning notoriety is borne out by the event’s diverse array of attractions which are rarely often seen or experienced at more conventional agricultural shows.

Among them is a car vintage display, penalty shoot out competition and the always entertaining sight of a ducking chair for those who want, or are perhaps deserving of, a soaking!

For those interested in catching a glimpse of rare and not so rare animals, the presence of Enniskillen based Corbally Mobile Fun Farm is an absolute must for spectators.

From miniature horses to zwartble sheep, giant rabbits and even chipmunks, there isn’t much the northern based farmstead leaves to chance for show enthusiasts.

And that’s before you even contemplate the likes of the more traditional vintage car displays, craft and trade stands, John Daly purebred dry stock, home baking, dog show as well as the always popular tractor, loy and horse ploughing exhibitions.

If all of those attractions have taken their toll, there is the added bonus of a hospitality tent where spectators can avail of a cup of tea or coffee and other delectable refreshments.

It all takes place this year on the welcoming surrounds of lands owned by Sean and Margo Campbell directly across from the well respected local family shop and butchers.

“Every year we try and go a step further,” said chairperson Micheal Shaughnessy.

“It’s a family fun day which really does draw people out and has seemed to work with the crowds that have increased nearly every year.”

So, if it’s a spot of ploughing, taking a closer look at some vintage cars or eyeing up how best to make soda bread and sweet cake then a trip to Colmcille on Sunday week is an absolute must.

Proceedings get underway with a vintage parade starting from the cross to the site field at 11am after Mass.