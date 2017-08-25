Pop-up charity shop to open today and tomorrow in Longford town

The shop will be stocked full of unused gifts, perfumes, toys and many other items that friends have donated and all proceeds will go to the Oncology Unit in Cavan General Hospital.

Irene was keen to do something for the unit as her sister, Madeline Canning is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer and has been delighted with the fantastic level of care she has received in Cavan General Hospital. Well known in Longford town, Madeline has Cerebral Palsy from birth and gets around in her trusted wheelchair.

Anybody still wishing to donate items for sale in the shop can do so by contacting Irene on 086 363 4800.