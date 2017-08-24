Longford Gardaí probe Bord na Mona incident and car break-in at Loch Gowna Church

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances behind an alleged break-in at a workshop at Bord Na Mona's Mount Dillon plant last Wednesday evening.

It's understood a van, acting suspiciously after pulling up at the Lanesboro based facility, was reported to gardaí.

A short time later officers arrested and detained one man while another suspect is believed to have fled the area on foot.

As those enquiries continue, investigators are also on the hunt for a gang of opportunist thieves understood to be behind the latest spate of break-ins to cars parked outside churches and places of worship.

The most recent episode took place last Sunday when a silver coloured Audi was targeted outside Mass in Loch Gowna.

Personal belongings, including a mobile phone, was taken in the raid, leading gardaí to urge car owners to ensure items, however valuable are hidden from view.

