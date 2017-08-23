Longford County Council to net €130k from Panelto development levies

A local food producer will have to pay almost €130,000 in development levies to Longford County Council if it proceeds with plans to extend its premises and create an estimated 100 jobs in the process.

That is the figure contained in more than 20 conditions Panelto Foods has been instructed to comply with after planning approval was granted for the proposed 50,000 sq ft expansion.

Another key requirement focuses on strict noise level requirements which was an issue raised in submissions by local residents,Martin and Breda McLoughlin.

The pair, who own a former Church of Ireland rectory at nearby Templemichael Glebe, noted their concerns over the likely impact any proposed extension would bring.

Acting through Dublin based firm Sheridan Woods Architects and Urban Planners Ltd, the McLoughlins also claimed the development would impact negatively on their own residential amenity.

Last week’s announcement by Longford County Council to grant planning approval effectively means the Longford manufacturer can almost double in size.

A spokesperson, on behalf of the company said that provided An Bord Pleanala rubber-stamps the decision, around 110 jobs will be added to the firm's existing 150 strong workforce.

The company, however, has insisted that it will not be commenting or making any statements at this juncture.

The four week appeals process means a final determination on the process by the State planning authority looks like being made by the middle of September.

Also: Longford firm Panelto Foods announces plans to create over 100 jobs subject to successful planning appeals process