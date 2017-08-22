Longford Weather Update: Met Éireann issues nationwide thunder warning

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide thunder warning, which could up the volume in county Longford this afternoon and evening.

We've been swimming in rain all day, but things might get interesting later this afternoon or evening as the nationwide thunder warning may affect parts of Longford.

The warning was issued this morning and will be in place from noon to midnight. It details "widespread thundery activity expected this afternoon and evening".

Today will remain mostly dark and cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain - heavy and thundery at times, with mist and fog on hills.

It will be warm and humid, though, with highest temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees in light to moderate south-easterly winds.

There is a risk of flooding, which doesn't come as a surprise, considering the amount of rain we've had so far.

Tonight there will be some further rain or showers for a time. The rain will clear eastwards after midnight, and it will be dry then overnight. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Tomorrow, Wednesday will be a bright fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees in light to moderate south-westerly winds.