Longford Leader farming: Teagasc to hold ‘Talking Timber’ discussion in Cavan

Teagasc is holding a timber marketing forum for forest owners on August 31 next at Ballyhaise College, Co Cavan.

Most forest owners realise the benefits of timely harvesting, however, many have queries on how to get the job done.

Some of the key concerns for owners when preparing for harvesting operations include the securing of an attractive market for timber, ensuring the work is completed to a high standard and the need for opportunities to meet and engage with harvesting contractors and timber buyers.

The ‘Talking Timber’ event will provide the ideal forum for forest owners to have a range of their queries addressed.

Is my forest ready for first or subsequent thinning? How will the operation be carried out? How will the number of trees or timber volume removed be controlled? What is the best way to market and sell my timber? How do I get in contact with potential buyers? What price range can I expect? Are there tax implications?

Registration is at 9.30am, or alternatively pre-register online.

This will be followed by short presentations from Teagasc, DAFM and a representative from the Timber Industry Brexit Forum.

A private forest owner will also give his/her perspective and share experiences.

There will be ample networking opportunities as timber buyers, local companies and contractors will have stands at the venue.

This will provide the ideal platform for forest owners to meet the players and compare and contrast their approaches.

This year you can pre-register online, getting you directly into proceedings.

The online registration is available at www.teagasc.ie/forestry.

