'Best year ever' for Longford at Community Games finals

Last weekend was a big one for young Longford athletes as they headed to Dublin to compete in the finals of the Aldi Community Games.

Longford won a total of seven gold, five silver, one bronze and four 4th place medal events, which is a fantastic result.

National Director of the Community Games Shirley Maloney said that this year was the best ever for Longford.

“The medals don't even reflect how well the kids did,” she said.

“

A lot of the kids go to their finals or their heats and may not have won the medals but still did very well.

“It was an overall brilliant performance and we're very proud of them.”

Gold medals this weekend went to Fumni Talabi from Edgeworthstown (Girls U12 100m); Christopher Conaty from Dromard (Boys U14 800m); Cian McPhillips, Ardagh Moydow Glen (Boys U16 1500m); Daire Farrell Ardagh Moydow Glen (Boys U10 Handwriting); the Lanesboro team for U13 Projects; and in group singing, Killoe won the U12 and Ardagh Moydow Glen won the U16.

Silver medals went to Yemi Talabi of Edgeworthstown (Girls U16 100m); Thomas Cunningham from Abbeylara/Mullinalaghta (Boys U16 Art); Katie Lynch from Ardagh Moydow Glen (U16 solo recitiation); the Newtowncashel team for U13 Choir; and Kenagh for U13 Boys Indoor Football.

The Edgworthstown group won a bronze medal for the U16 Choir.

And fourth place participants include Clara Forbesfrom Ballymahon /Forgney (Girls U10 60m Hurdles); Caitlin Derwin from Ardagh Moydow Glen (Girls U10 Handwriting); and the Drumlish/Ballinamuck team came fourth in the U12 Group Dance Modern/Irish Contempory.

“There were approximately 178 participants from Longford at the national finals and we're very proud of them,” Ms Maloney said.

“Everyone goes in there with great pride to be representing the county, and it's really a reflection on the volunteers and managers who help out.

“And exceptional amount of work was put in and the kids did very well.

“It was our best year probably ever and we're very proud of all of them.”

Also: Longford Community Games inaugural Duathlon event is a major success