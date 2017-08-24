Monument to Leo Casey to be unveiled in Ballymahon this weekend

A monument to Leo Casey will be unveiled in Ballymahon as part of the county’s Heritage Week celebrations this week.

The monument will be unveiled in Ballymahon at 4pm on Saturday, August 26 next and is the brainchild of the Leo Casey Historical Society with the support of Longford Co Council; Longford Historical Society; Creative Ireland and Ballymahon Traders Association.

On the day there will be a number of guest speakers and entertainment from the Inny Singers and the Tang Gang fiddlers.

Leavy’s of Lanesboro created the monument which recognises the contribution that Leo Casey made to the local community during his time there.

A teacher and poet, he taught at schools in Gurteen, Newtowncashel and Kenagh.

Everyone is invited to come along and join in the celebrations in Ballymahon on August 26 next.

Also: Record number of events registered in Longford for National Heritage Week