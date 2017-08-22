Spirit Clothing launch new suit department in Dublin Street store

Spirit Clothing, Dublin Street, Longford are delighted to announce the completion of their newly extended suit department at their Longford branch on Dublin street.

Established over 20 years now, Spirit Clothing have become one of Ireland's top menswear stores.

Starting from humble beginnings the store has become a one stop shop for all men's clothing needs. Originally Spirit Clothing was established to cater for the younger men they now can cater for all age groups in all style categories and are stockists for the most sought after brands while still offering really good value and exceptional customer service.

Over the last few years Spirit Clothing's suit department has developed by offering their loyal customers the complete one stop shop for any occasion from graduations to black tie events but the most exciting part of the last few years has been the growth in the wedding business.

Peter Dolan explained: "men getting married these days are now deciding to actually buy their suits rather than just hire them out".

In fact, he explained how with certain deals such as their "groom goes free" campaign, it could work out cheaper to buy rather than just hire a suit. But if you want to hire, Spirit have started a complete hire service with a mix & match service and unbeatable deals.

Spirit Clothing are delighted to extend their long relationship with the clothing brand Benetti, an Irish designed menswear clothing brand now grown to be a desired product supplying a fully comprehensive collection, with a primary focus on a fashion forward range of tailoring, casual menswear, footwear and accessories.

Benetti have worked closely with the guys in Spirit for the past six months, making sure the new suit department will be leaving nothing to chance.

One of the main features of spirit clothing's new suit department is their new wedding fitting room. This luxurious area with natural stone walls and exposed wooden ceiling is the perfect environment for a wedding party or any group to try on suits for their big day.

Spirit offer professional and knowledgeable staff members for fittings with an alteration service in store.

Spirit Clothing has always been very proud of Longford and are very proud of their association with the many different charitable and sporting organisations they have worked with over the past 20 years.

Peter & Joe feel very lucky to have served the people of Longford and surrounding counties for the past 20 years and look forward to the next 20 years with a new look store that Longford can be proud of.

Spirit Clothing - Stockists of Superdry, Jack Jones, 11 Degrees, Sik Silk, 6th Sense, Benetti, Gibson, Enzo Jeans, Eto Jeans, Vans and many more.