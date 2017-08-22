AIT is trending upwards as indicative 1st round CAO offers are made to leaving certificate students

AIT is seeing an 8% increase in points overall compared to 2016 and more significantly overall points on its level 7 degree programmes are up 10% from last year, showing the level of demand for its programmes.

“AIT’s points increase is in line with economic recovery and reflects AIT’s commitment to excellence in the STEM disciplines which echos current industry demand,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs & Registrar of AIT, Dr Niall Seery.

“The growth in demand for places in third level is mirrored by areas of the economy that has been on the rise over the past year.

“All of this shows that Leaving Certificate students are all making very wise and focused career choices; AIT is an Institute that offers potential students access to our suite of programmes across level 6, 7 and 8 and this year we have seen an increase in level 7 programmes of 10% which reflects the LC’s students demand to commit to degree programmes.”

Meanwhile, AIT’s President, Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, President of AIT said that not all programmes at the Institute had shown an increase in demand.

“Nursing points dropped marginally in order to make more places available to potential incoming students and to cater for demand,” he added.

“AIT’s nursing programmes are embedded with industry across the areas of biomedical and health science research groups which not only enable AIT to respond to cater to industry demands but also offers graduates the opportunity to undertake masters and PhD programmes in these fields.”

At AIT, Business performed marginally better points wise compared to last year, the biggest increase in points was seen in AIT’s level 7 offering which went up by 6%, but its level 6 offering noted a drop of 8% in points when compared to 2016.

“This strengthens the narrative that students are migrating more towards level 7s across our institute and is in line with the national growing appetite for higher qualification,” the President added.

“It is disappointing to note that some areas of engineering such as Quantity Surveying are not showing the demand that they should – especially given the skills shortage in the sector at the moment.

“Software and computer engineering have also seen a marginal decline, which is of concern as industry groups have said they urgently need more skilled graduates in the area.”

Dr Seery said this morning that Leaving Certificate students who meet the minimum entry requirements and did not get an offer were being encouraged to review a number of AIT programmes on the ‘Vacant Places’ section on the CAO website which is open from today - Tuesday, August 22, 2017.

First round offers from the CAO are issuing today and second round offers will issue on August 31, 2017.

Students can also check the ‘Available Places’ application facility which opens on the CAO website on August 22.

A total of 56,580 students sat the Leaving Certificate this year including Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme while 2,814 sat Leaving Certificate applied.

The total number of CAO applicants at the close of the Late Application facility on May 1 2017 was 80,345.